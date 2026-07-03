Four killed, two injured in three road accidents across Uttarakhand’s Kumaon

Four people were killed and two others injured in three separate road accidents across Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region on Friday, police said.

Authorities have launched searches for the drivers who allegedly fled the scene after two of the accidents. (Representative photo)

Authorities have launched searches for the drivers who allegedly fled the scene after two of the accidents.

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In Udham Singh Nagar district, two unidentified men died after their motorcycle collided head-on with a car near Bidora-Majhola on the Khatima-Sitarganj road on Friday morning.

According to Nanakmatta police station Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar, the collision occurred around 8.30 am when the car, travelling towards Sitarganj, crashed into a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire.

Locals alerted the police and the 108 ambulance service. The injured motorcyclists were taken to a government hospital in Sitarganj, where one was declared dead on arrival, while the other died during treatment.

“The deceased are suspected to be Nepalese nationals and efforts are underway to identify them. Their bodies were sent for postmortem. We are also trying to identify and trace the occupants of the car, who fled the spot after the accident,” Kumar said.

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{{^usCountry}} Fire brigade personnel extinguished the blaze, but both vehicles were extensively damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire brigade personnel extinguished the blaze, but both vehicles were extensively damaged. {{/usCountry}}

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In Nainital district, a 15-year-old boy was killed and another teenager injured after their motorcycle collided head-on with a canter truck near the Gorapadav petrol pump in Haldwani late on Thursday night.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Haldwani police station Vijay Mehta said police took both injured teenagers to Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital after being alerted by locals.

The deceased was identified as Siddharth Singh, while Ayan Khan (15), also from Lalkuan, is undergoing treatment.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the two teenagers were travelling from Lalkuan towards Haldwani when their motorcycle collided head-on with a canter coming from the opposite direction near the Gorapadav petrol pump. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle caught fire immediately,” Mehta said.

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The canter was impounded, and an FIR was registered after a written complaint was received.

Separately, a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider injured after a dumper hit their motorcycle near Gaibua on the Ramnagar-Haldwani highway on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Kamlesh Arya, a resident of Padampuri Dol, Gaibua, while Basanti Thapa sustained injuries.

Ramnagar police station SHO Sushil Kumar said Arya was returning home from Bailparao when Basanti Thapa, a resident of Kamola village, requested a lift. He was taking her to Choi when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle near Gaibua.

“The body was sent for postmortem, and a search is underway to trace the absconding dumper driver,” Kumar said.

Police said investigations are underway in all three accidents to ascertain the exact causes and initiate legal action against those responsible.