Four members of family die in LPG cylinder blast

Four out of five people caught in the fire after LPG cylinder explosion died due to asphyxia . (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)
By HT Correspondent (Lama)
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:21 PM IST

Four members of a family died when an LPG (liquid petroleum gas) cylinder exploded inside their house in East Delhi’s Farsh Bazar on Wednesday morning.

Atul Garg, director of the Delhi Fire Services, said nine fire tenders took about an hour to douse the fire caused by the explosion.

“We rushed five people to the hospital. Of them, four were declared brought dead. They died of asphyxia. One of the family members suffered burn injuries.”

Fire officials identified the four dead as Munni Devi, 45, Naresh, 22, Om Prakash, 20, and Suman, 18. Officials said the survivor, Lal Chand, 29, sustained 25% burn injuries.

Delhi police officers said they were looking into the case but have prima facie ruled out any foul play.

