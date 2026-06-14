...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Four members of same family ‘die by suicide’ in Maharashtra's Washim

Officials said that the deceased husband died by hanging, while his wife, son, and daughter allegedly died by jumping into a well.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 07:56 am IST
ANI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Four members of a family, including a woman and two young children, were found dead in Tivli village in the Malegaon Taluka of Washim district.

Sub-Inspector Imran Pathan of the Shirpur Police Station, said that police have launched an inquiry after recovering the bodies of the deceased. (PTI/representative )

Officials said that the deceased husband died by hanging, while his wife, son, and daughter allegedly died by jumping into a well.

Sub-Inspector Imran Pathan of the Shirpur Police Station, speaking to reporters, said that police have launched an inquiry after recovering the bodies of the deceased from a well in Tivli village.

Also Read| Maharashtra govt considering 'single parent child' category in college admission forms: minister

"Around 4:30 PM, our police channel received information regarding an incident happened in Tivli village in which a man had hanged himself, while his wife, son, and daughter had committed suicide by jumping into a well. Immediately, our officer, PSI Tade, along with our staff, visited the site and conducted a preliminary assessment," SI Pathan said.

 
Maharashtra News maharashtra police suicide case
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Four members of same family ‘die by suicide’ in Maharashtra's Washim
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.