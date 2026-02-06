Four men gang-rape 14-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh forest; two held: Police

Bhopal: Two men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district, while two other accused remain absconding, police said on Friday. Mauganj superintendent of police (SP) Dilip Soni said, “The girl was later found unconscious in the forest after the accused abandoned her.” (Representative photo)

The two men arrested have been identified as Betu Jaiswal (24), a resident of Baria Kala in Mauganj, and Ravinandan Singh Gaud (22) from Paigma village in Sidhi district.

Police said Jaiswal, who knew the girl, intercepted her while she was on her way to school with a friend to sit for a Class 8 pre-board examination.

“Jaiswal offered to drop them on his bike. While he dropped the friend on the roadside, he took the survivor into the forest, where three other men were waiting. The accused allegedly drugged her and raped her,” an officer said.

“When the girl did not return home by evening, her family started searching for her. Her friend informed them that Jaiswal had taken her into the forest. The family rushed to the spot and found the girl in a distressed condition. She was taken to the civil hospital,” he added.

The survivor gave her statement to the police on Friday. “Based on her statement, police arrested Jaiswal and Gaud, while two other accused remain absconding,” SP Soni said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.