...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Four men torch parked vehicles in Delhi's Jahangirpuri following drug use complaints; FIR filed

An FIR has been filed under Section 326(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to mischief by fire, against an unidentified person

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 04:09 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Four masked men allegedly torched parked motorcycles in Jahangirpuri after a resident recently informed police about drug abuse in a neighbourhood park, an official said on Wednesday.

Four masked men allegedly torched parked motorcycles in Jahangirpuri after a resident recently informed police about drug abuse in a neighbourhood park(Representational/PTI)

According to police, information regarding a fire involving parked vehicles in northwest Delhi was received on June 8.

Three vehicles, including two motorcycles and a scooter, were damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

ALSO READ I 18-yr-old stabbed to death over family dispute in Jahangirpuri

The CCTV footage purportedly shows four masked youths moving around the locality late at night, police said.

Local residents alleged that the incident may be linked to recent complaints made to police about drug abuse in a public park in the area, following which police intensified enforcement measures there.

ALSO READ I MD drug worth 1 crore seized in UP's Pratapgarh, 5 arrested

Police said CCTV footage from the area is being analysed and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved.

 
fire drug use accused
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Four men torch parked vehicles in Delhi's Jahangirpuri following drug use complaints; FIR filed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.