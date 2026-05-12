Three held over ‘drunken ruckus’ at Greater Noida society

GREATER NOIDA: Three people were detained for allegedly creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol at a residential society in Greater Noida on late Sunday night, police said on Monday. The incident triggered sharp reactions online, with some raising concerns over repeated complaints of late-night nuisance, drunken behaviour and security issues in residential societies. (Representational image)

A video clip of the incident later went viral on social media.

According to police, the incident took place around 2am at the gate of the 16th Park View society, Yamuna Gaur City. Residents and security personnel alleged that the trio, two males and a female, misbehaved with guards on being stopped at the entry gate and an altercation ensued.

In an official statement,issued by Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, police said they received information around 2am regarding a disturbance involving three people allegedly misbehaving with security guards at the society’s gate.

“But no incident of vandalism was found at the spot during preliminary inquiry. The visiting team brought the three to the Gaur Yamuna City police outpost. Action was taken against all three under Section 292 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and challan proceedings were initiated. Preventive legal action is being taken against the accused,” it said.

Police, however, did not clarify the nature of the preventive action initiated against the trio.

Meanwhile, the viral video that surfaced on social platforms on Monday showed some youths appearing intoxicated while arguing with security staff near the society’s entrance. The guard is heard claiming that a CCTV camera installed inside the security room was damaged, its wires were pulled out, and a telephone cable at the gate office was broken during the commotion.

HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

The incident triggered sharp reactions online, with some raising concerns over repeated complaints of late-night nuisance, drunken behaviour and security issues in residential societies.

Police said further inquiry into the matter is underway.