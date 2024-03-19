 Four Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Four Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

PTI |
Mar 19, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Following the encounter on Tuesday, authorities recovered an AK-47 rifle, a carbine, two locally-made pistols, Naxal literature, and additional items.

Four Naxalites, carrying a collective bounty of 36 lakh, were killed in an encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The police received information on Monday afternoon that some Naxalites had entered Gadchiroli from neighbouring Telangana. (File)
The police received information on Monday afternoon that some Naxalites had entered Gadchiroli from neighbouring Telangana. (File)

The police received information on Monday afternoon that some Naxalites had entered Gadchiroli from neighbouring Telangana by crossing the Pranhita river with an aim to carry out subversive activities amid the model code of conduct in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Multiple teams of C-60, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, and the Central Reserve Police Force's Quick Action team were sent for a search in the area.

While one of the C-60 unit teams was conducting a search on Tuesday morning in the Kolamarka mountains near Repanpalli, Naxalites fired at them indiscriminately to which the security personnel retaliated, the official said.

After the firing stopped, the area was searched and bodies of four male Naxalites were found, he said, adding that they were carrying a collective cash reward of 36 lakh on their heads.

An AK-47 gun, a carbine, two country-made pistols, Naxal literature and other items were also recovered, the official said.

The deceased Naxalites have been identified as Vargeesh, Magtu, both secretaries of different Naxal comittees, and platoon members Kursang Raju and Kudimetta Venkatesh, the police said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Four Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On