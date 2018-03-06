Four of a family burnt alive in accident near Karnal

Four members of a family, including a seven-month-old baby girl, were charred to death when their car caught fire after an accident on the National Highway 1 near Shamgarh village in Karnal.

The accident took place early morning on Tuesday and the deceased have been identified as Sanchit Chopra (25), his wife Bhavna Chopra (24), his mother- in-law Nisha (48) and seven-month-old daughter Tusharik. They are residents of Haripura in Delhi, and were returning from Amritsar when the accident took place around 4am on Tuesday.

The police, which used cranes to remove the vehicle from the road, have sent the bodies for postmortem to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal.

Janak Raj, in charge of the Taraori police station, said the driver lost control and rammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction. The police have informed the family members of the deceased.