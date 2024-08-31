Four of a family from Belagavi killed in road accident in Oman

Four people from the Gokak tehsil of Belagavi district were burnt alive when their electric vehicle rammed into a fuel carrier tanker in Oman, said officials familiar with the matter on Friday. Belagavi district in-charge minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the state government was in contact with Oman government through the foreign affairs ministry and have asked to handover the dead bodies to the relatives in Karnataka (File photo)

The incident took place in the Haima region of capital city Oman on Thursday evening. Local police said the four were travelling in a car, which collided with an oncoming truck. The four deceased were identified as Vijay Mayappa Tahasildar (22), Pavankumar Mayappa Tahasildar (22), Aadhishesha Basappa Uppar (32), and Pooja Aadhishesha Uppar (21). Another person travelling in the car suffered minor injuries.

One of the deceased, Aadhishesha was an engineer working with a private company. Her mother and brother from Gokak had gone their to bring Pooja back for delivery who was six-month pregnant, Belagavi deputy commissioner Mohammed Roshan told HT.

He further said the deceased were residing in Nizwa for past five years. They were on their way home from Salalah when the accident took place. Following the accident, their electric car caught fire immediately, leaving the deceased’s body burnt beyond identification, he said.

District in-charge minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the state government was in contact with Oman government through the foreign affairs ministry and have asked to handover the dead bodies to the relatives in Karnataka. “The deceased were in Gulf country for work for several years...,” Jarkiholi said. “We have appealed to the external affairs ministry to attempt to bring back the bodies of the dead, so the relatives can bid adieu to the departed souls.”

Following the incident, MP Kadadi visited the family at Uppar Oni (Uppar street) in Gokak town. After the meeting, he told reporters, “I am in touch with external affairs ministry to get the dead bodies which are expected to arrive either on Monday or Tuesday.”

Roshan said that the external affairs ministry has approached the Oman government and the DNA of the deceased would be conducted on Sunday and the bodies are expected to arrive on Tuesday. “The family has appealed the administration to handover the bodies. The body of Aadhishesha will be send to his hometown in Raichur,” Roshan added.