Four sentenced to 20 yrs jail for abduction and gangrape of doctor in Tamil Nadu

Four men were sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by the Mahila Court in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore for their involvement in the abduction and gangrape of a doctor in 2022. The incident took place on March 16, 2022. (Representative file photo)

The suspects arrested in the crime were identified by police as Parthiban, an auto driver, Mani alias Manikandan, a daily wage worker, and his friends Bharath and Santhosh. The fifth suspect, a juvenile, is facing trial before the juvenile justice board (JJB), police said.

They were produced before the Vellore sessions judge (fast track Mahila court) S Maheshwari Banurekha on Thursday, who awarded the sentences and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on each of them.

The doctor, who was from Bihar, along with her male colleague from Nagpur, were returning home after watching a movie in Katpadi in Vellore district on March 16, 2022, at 12:30am when the auto-borne gang of five convinced them to board the vehicle claiming it to be a sharing auto.

Instead of heading towards their destination in Old Town via Green Circle on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, the driver took them to Sathuvachari near the Palar riverbed. The gang attacked the lady doctor’s colleague and raped her after immobilising her colleague at knife point, said police.

The two were robbed of their mobile phones, two sovereign gold jewellery and ATM cards with which the gang withdrew ₹40,000. After the incident went returned to Bihar.

The incident came to light after three members of the gang were arrested in connection with a drunken brawl.

During the interrogation, they confessed to committing the gang rape along with two others, leading to the arrest of the remaining suspects. An online complaint was later obtained from the lady doctor, who had returned to Bihar, on March 22, police said.

N Mathivanan, superintendent of police, Vellore, said the conviction in the case happened because of diligent collection of evidence and its presentation in the court.

“I appreciate the effort of the entire team,” he told media persons on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)