UK’s first ‘cyber-farting’ case: 25-year-old woman sends videos of her passing gas to boyfriend’s ex

In a bizarre incident, a 25-year-old appeared in court and pleaded guilty in the first-ever case of ‘cyber-farting’ in the UK. Reportedly, the woman sent a series of videos to his boyfriend’s former partner that show her passing gas on camera. The woman was handed a 12-month community order and a two–year restraining order for "cyber-farting" (representative image). (Screengrab)

According to the Sun, Rhiannon Evans appeared before the court for causing “distress or anxiety” to her partner’s former girlfriend - Deborah Prytherch.

“Passed wind, smiled at camera”

Prosecutor Diane Williams told the court that the videos of Evans showing her passing wind were not just “inappropriate” but also “indecent or grossly offensive”, reported the outlet.

The prosecutor, explaining the content of the first video sent by Evans, said, “She proceeds to pass gas by placing the camera on her bottom and passing the gas.” Reportedly, the 25-year-old sent three more videos of the same nature. Over the next few days, she sent four more videos to Prytherch. All of them show her farting. “Miss Evans passing wind, her face smiling at the camera,” Williams added.

Victim statement

In her victim statement, which was read to the court, Prytherch said that the clips made her feel unsafe at home. “I would like to feel safe in my home,” she said.

Why did Rhiannon Evans send the videos?

“She suggested she wanted to send videos because she felt her partner was being treated unfairly,” the prosecutor said. She added, “It was purely malicious. She was smirking throughout, found it hilarious but the victim didn’t.”

Evans was arrested from her home at Caernarfon and admitted to sending the videos.

Drunken mistakes?

“At the time she sent these videos she had some drinks and she sent them, understanding now this has caused the victim some distress,” defending lawyer Harriet Gorst said in the court. “There are some issues going on between Miss Evans’s partner and his ex-partner with regard to child contact,” the lawyer added.

“Snowflake generation”

Evans, though pleading guilty, expressed that she never thought farting would lead her to face this perilous situation, adding that she believes she is living in a “snowflake generation.”

“I never thought farting would land me in court. I think the sentence is a bit excessive and dramatic,” the 25-year-old told the outlet, adding, “We are living in a very ‘snowflake’ generation'.”

“I sent the messages on WhatsApp. I do have regrets, but I wouldn't have thought I would be here for something like this, to be honest. It's petty. I've learned my lesson,” she added.

What punishment did Rhiannon Evans get for ‘cyber-farting’?

According to the outlet, she was handed a 12-month community order and a two–year restraining order. In addition, she would have to attend 15 rehabilitation sessions and observe alcohol abstinence for 60 days.