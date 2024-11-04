'Fart kontrol' signboard in Sweden has internet in splits. Here's what it means

A signboard in Sweden has gone viral, leaving the internet in stitches. The sign reads “fart kontrol”, which might sound funny in English but in Swedish, the word “fart” actually means speed. This mix-up has caught the attention of many, sparking jokes and curiosity about the Swedish language. This amusing post was shared by a user of X (formerly Twitter). Swedish signboard sparks laughter with its unexpected meaning.(Screengrab X/@ColaWarsVeteran)

The signboard was meant to show the speed limits reminding drivers to keep their speed down. Instead, it has led to a wave of funny comments online. X users are sharing the signboard and making jokes about “fart kontrol”.

However, many users are surprised to learn about the different meanings of the word and are enjoying the humour that comes from language differences.

Take a look at the viral post here:

This viral post was shared on X last week, and since then it has garnered over 6 million views and more than 1,000 comments.

An X user, Ivan's Ooze, with a hint of sarcasm commented, "Fart Kontrol is my new band name. I called it no one take please".

A second user, Sunny Boy, commented, "There’s a type of run called a ‘fartlek,’ which roughly translates to speed play, and yes it’s pronounced fart lick”. This further adds to the fun, highlighting how language can lead to amusing situations.

A third user, Iqra, commented, “This can't be serious language”.

This viral post has not only entertained many but also sparked curiosity about the Swedish language and its unique expressions.

Next time you see a sign, take a moment to think about what it really means, you might find something amusing.