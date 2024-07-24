Indian woman in Sweden gets 50% refund because train AC wasn’t working: ‘IRCTC in parallel universe’

An Indian woman living in Sweden took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her contentment about paying higher taxes after receiving compensation for a train AC failure. The woman received a text from the railways informing her of a 50 per cent ticket refund in the form of a voucher. Not only that, the railways further apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. An Indian woman living in Sweden got a 50 per cent refund after the AC on her high-speed train was out of order. (Representative image)

“Why I don’t complain too much about taxes in Sweden,” wrote the woman who goes by the handle @GirlFromMalmo on X.

According to the screenshot posted on X, the text reads, “The AC on your train is out of order. You will automatically be compensated for 50 per cent of the ticket price in the form of a voucher that can be used to buy new SJ tickets. You will receive your voucher via e-mail. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

The message further directed her to visit a website in case she wanted to “rebook her journey free of charge” or “cancel and receive a refund”.

The post, since being shared on July 23, has accumulated over 3.3 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Its not about the tax you pay its about the quality of life/value for tax that you get in return that people mostly complain about,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “My train was delayed in London for 20 minutes, and I got a cheque as compensation sent to me in Australia!”

“Exactly! That accountability factor makes the difference,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “IRCTC in a parallel universe.”

“The public transport system is top-notch. The trains aren’t late like in Germany,” joined a fifth.