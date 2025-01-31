Assam: 52-yr-old man sentenced to life for abduction, rape & murder of minor girl

A 52-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Assam’s Cachar district for his role in the abduction, rape and murder of a minor girl in 2022. The accused was arrested in November 2022 after the 15-year-old girl’s body was found. (Representative file photo)

The accused was arrested in November 2022 after the 15-year-old girl’s body was found.

He was arrested under section 376(3) (raping a minor girl), 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence or giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 4, 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) act.

The accused abducted the minor girl from a marriage ceremony in the Joypur area of Cachar district on November 6, 2022, and her body was later found in a forest.

The minor girl’s family members lodged a complaint at Joypur police station and according to their version, the man first sexually assaulted her in a forest and strangled her to death before dumping the body in the forest.

However, during the arguments in court, the sexual offenses were not established, and the court sentenced him to life under section 302 of the IPC.

The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹10,000 for murder, and seven years of imprisonment for hiding evidence by district sessions judge Biprajit Roy on January 29. Both sentences will run concurrently, the judgement said.