Ghaziabad man rapes minor stepdaughters for six months

In a horrific incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a man allegedly raped his minor stepdaughters multiple times over the past six months. The accused has been arrested for the alleged crime after a complaint lodged by his wife, police said on Thursday. The man also threatened minor girls of dire consequences. (HT Photo)

According to news agency PTI, the mother of the victim lodged a complaint at Ghaziabad's Kavinagar police station.

Man threatened stepdaughters, accused's mother also involved

In her complaint, the victims' mother accused her husband of sexually abusing both her minor daughters, who she had in her previous marriage.

The woman accused her husband of sexually abusing her daughters - 14-year-old and 16-year-old - multiple times and threatened them if they dared to tell anyone about the assault.

"The woman alleged that she found her husband raping her 14-year-old daughter on Wednesday. The elder daughter aged 16 also accused her stepfather of raping her multiple times over the past few months. Both the girls were threatened with dire consequences by the accused," PTI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar) Abhishek Srivastav as saying.

The woman also accused her mother-in-law of supporting her husband in the crime, the officer added.

Police have arrested the accused after registering a case against him under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Srivastav said.

The complainant woman married the accused after getting divorced from her first husband.

This comes months after a man from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh was given a 20-year jail sentence for raping his minor stepdaughter.

The accused raped her minor stepdaughter in a drunken state five years ago. When the victim started screaming in pain, her mother rushed and switched on the lights and found that her husband was attempting to kill the girl by strangling her with a gas pipe.