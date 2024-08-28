Four students injured in classroom wall collapse in Dakshina Kannada

At least four students were injured after the roof of a classroom at a primary school in the Kadaba taluka of Dakshina Kannada district collapsed on Tuesday, said officials. At least four students were injured after the roof of a classroom at a primary school in the Kadaba taluka of Dakshina Kannada district collapsed on Tuesday, said officials. (HT Photo)

The collapse occurred at the government primary school in Kunthur area of the taluka when most of the school’s 160 students were playing outside, avoiding a major tragedy. “The incident occurred around 2.30 PM on Tuesday when the children were sent outside to play,” said Puttur block education officer SR Lokesh.

A JCB excavator was being used to remove soil for the construction of a foundation stone beside the existing one when it collapsed. “The situation was worsened by the wet soil, resulting from recent rains, which caused two classroom walls and the roof to collapse abruptly.” Lokesh said. “Fortunately, the children were outside, and only four sustained minor injuries.”

“The engineers should have waited until the rainy season was over before commencing work, but instead, they proceeded without taking necessary precautions. We have served a notice to the headmaster for an explanation,” he added.

Officials reported that the four injured students were promptly shifted to Puttur taluk government hospital, where they are receiving treatment and are out of danger. Upon hearing the news, concerned parents of the student rushed to the school, demanding accountability for the cause of the collapse.

In response to the incident, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Mullai Mugilan took swift action by ordering the suspension of the school’s headmaster, K Ramesh, and Panchayat Raj engineer (name?) responsible for the school’s maintenance.

The suspension was prompted by allegations that funds from the disaster relief fund, intended for school repairs, were mismanaged, and that repairs were carried out without proper safety precautions.

“This is a matter of grave concern. The safety of our children is paramount, and any negligence in this regard will be dealt with strictly,” Mugilan told reporters.