Four students killed after car rams into truck in Ujjain

Four students were killed and 11 others injured after a speeding truck rammed into an SUV(special utility vehicle) carrying 15 school students in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Monday, said police.

Ujjain Police have registered a case for death due to negligence under Section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code and trying to nab the driver.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital in Ujjain from where three have been referred to Indore in serious condition.

The deceased were identified as Bhavyasnsh Jain, 13, Sumit Siresh, 12, Uma Dhakad, 15 and Inaya Nandeda, 6, all residents of Unhel village in the district.

Twelve students from Fatima Higher Secondary School, Nagda, and three from Agoshdeep International School, Nagda, were going to their schools in an SUV when a truck hit the vehicle near Jhirnia Phante area.

According to eyewitnesses, an ambulance reached the sport 15 minutes after the incident and the passers-by took the students to the hospital in a passenger bus.

“Three students died on the spot while one died in the hospital during treatment,” said Ujjain superintendent of police (SP) Satendra Shukla.

Ujjain district collector Ashish Singh said, “The SUV was arranged by the parents for their children. The SUV driver Taiyyab who was also injured in the accident said the truck was being driven at a high speed.”

“Due to the head on collision, the SUV got damaged more than 80%. The students were brought out with difficulty,” he said.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the deaths of students and also directed district administration to take care of the treatment of injured.

