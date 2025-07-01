Four of the eight inspector generals (IG)-rank cadre officers in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are now women, a development the force hailed as a historical milestone in a statement issued on Monday. Four women officers now at the helm of CISF

Of the 16 IG rank posts in the CISF –– eight allotted to IPS officers and the other to CISF cadre officers, the force said that 50% of the CISF cadres in these posts are women. The women officers holding IG-level posts are Shanti Jaidev [eastern sector], Jyoti Sinha [department of atomic energy (DAE) and department of space (DOS)], Pratibha Aggarwal [tech and provisioning (headquarters)] and Neelima Rani [central sector].

“This is the highest proportion among all armed forces of the union. These officers now lead key portfolios and field formations. It aligns with India’s broader push for Nari Shakti (women empowerment) in national security,” the CISF said in a statement. “With women rising to leadership positions, CISF is not just marking a milestone- it is leading a movement towards true representation and meaningful participation in uniformed services.”

The CISF, with a strength of over 200,000 officers, guards 359 vital installations across the country such as airports, nuclear plants, oil refineries, coal mines, hydro power projects, including those near the borders and areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). The CISF is also entrusted with the security of the Parliament.

“In paramilitary forces such as CISF, BSF (Border Security Force) or CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), there are sectors and frontiers –– each one headed by an IG. Below the IG, there are several DIG-rank officers, who assist the IG in the day-to-day operations of the sector or frontier. They have to make crucial decisions. Having women officers, that too from the cadre, is an achievement and a great move,” a mid-level CISF officer said on condition of anonymity.

The force’s former chief Nina Singh, who served as the director general from September 2023 to July 2024, was the second woman in the history of central armed police forces to head a paramilitary unit.

Retired IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar, who was the first woman chief of the Mumbai crime branch and headed the home ministry’s Bureau of Police Research and Development, said the development is a positive change for women officers.

“Having four women in top leadership positions of CISF is a very positive signal of change in our society. We need high visibility of women leaders in all the fields. It encourages girls to be ambitious and also encourages their families to invest in girl education,” she said.

In the past there have been some cases of woman IPS officers who were appointed sector IGs in paramilitary forces. IPS officer Sonali Mishra was appointed IG in BSF and headed the Punjab sector. Another IPS, Charu Sinha, too has served as IG in four CRPF sectors.

CRPF cadre officers Annie Abraham and Seema Dhundia have served as IGs of RAF and IG Bihar sector.

Overall, the paramilitary forces have had three woman chiefs , Archana Ramasundaram and Rashmi Shukla were chiefs of Sashatra Seema Bal and Nina Singh was the head of CISF.

To be sure, all three were IPS officers.