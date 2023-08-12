Four years on, two Karnataka villages ravaged by landslide await compensation

Mysuru: Residents of two villages in Chikkamagaluru district, continue to wait for the aid and compensation promised to them by officials after devastating landslides struck the district four years ago. Severe landslides triggered by torresntial rains hit Karnataka in 2019. (HT Photo)

In August 2019, torrential rains triggered massive landslides in the state, engulfing villages and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Malemane and Madugundi villages in Mudigere taluk , continue to grapple with the aftermath of those devastating landslides. Despite promises of assistance from officials, including former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, former ministers CT Ravi, R. Ashok, and Madhuswamy, the victims find themselves still awaiting relief.

The calamity resulted in the loss of six houses, two temples, and approximately 40 acres of land in Malemane village. The collapse of hills, unleashed by the unrelenting rain, forced families from their homes and left them landless. The government pledged aid to the affected families, advising them to seek shelter in rented accommodations. Assurances were made to cover the rent and provide new housing and land within a year. However, to date, no rent payments have been disbursed, leaving the victims in a state of hardship and uncertainty.

“It’s been four years since we lost our homes due to the heavy rains in 2019. The government promised us rent for a rented house, but we haven’t received any money. Our lives have been incredibly difficult,” Sankita, a landslide victim told reporters, adding that the pledge of additional land also remains unfulfilled.

“Five families in Malemane were rendered homeless by the landslides. Despite promises from various officials, we are yet to be properly resettled,” Rajanna, a villager, told reporters. “We were placed in a temporary camp and then asked to move into rented houses. It has been four years of waiting for rehabilitation that has not materialized. We implore the government to step in and expedite our rehabilitation,” he added.

‘’The government decided to provide land and houses to the victims. The revenue department has already identified land to distribute the victims,” Mudigere tahsildar Shiva Shankarappa told HT. He said the list of beneficiaries has also been finalised and the survey conducted showed the lands the victims lost. “We will distribute soon.”

The victims’ pleas for assistance have fallen on deaf ears, with appeals to both the government and district administration yielding no relief. Frustrations have boiled over, leading the displaced residents to stage protests outside the taluk office and, in one instance, even resorting to a suicide attempt.

A potential relocation site for the displaced Malemane villagers has been identified in Bairapura village by the district administration. However, concerns about the region’s high annual rainfall of 250-300 inches and the looming threat of wild animals have left the victims apprehensive about making the move.

As the four-year mark since the devastating landslides passes, the residents of Malemane and Madugundi villages demand for comprehensive and swift government intervention.