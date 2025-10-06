Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
Foxconn India head meets CM at his residence

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 05:32 am IST

Foxconn India head Robert Wu met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence, Kaveri, on Sunday to discuss the company’s ongoing projects and future investments in Karnataka.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Large and medium industries minister M B Patil, IT and BT minister Priyank Kharge, skill development minister Sharan Prakash Patil, and Bengaluru Rural district in-charge minister K H Muniyappa attended the meeting. “Foxconn is one of Apple’s major suppliers. The company has invested 22,000 crore in Karnataka,” Patil said.

An iPhone component manufacturing unit is coming up on about 300 acres in rural Bengaluru, said Patil. The minister added that land allocation issues were resolved last year, allowing Foxconn to begin with an initial investment of 8,500 crore. The project is expected to create around 1,500 jobs, he said.

