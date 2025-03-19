New Delhi, CPI leader AA Rahim on Wednesday raised the issue of gig workers in the Rajya Sabha, saying they face "unbelievable exploitation" and inadequate earnings, and urged the government to frame legislation to ensure basic rights to them. Frame legislation to ensure basic rights to gig workers: CPI (M) leader

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the House, Rahim also said app-based or platform companies do not consider delivery persons as workers, thus denying them even basic salaries.

"The Union government should draft legislation to recognise them as workers and ensure their basic rights. Workers often face fluctuating and inadequate earnings due to arbitrary algorithms and a lack of transparency in payment structure," the Rajya Sabha member said.

He also regretted that there is no legal mechanism in India to ensure fairness in this regard.

Further, the absence of physical presence of the companies or representatives in many states makes it difficult for platform workers to resolve disputes or seek redressal for their grievances.

The CPI member also urged the government to ensure accountability and provide workers with a physical centre to redress their grievances.

In his Zero Hour mention, TMC member Md Nadimul Haque demanded the removal of GST on life and health insurance products to make them more affordable.

He said the insurance penetration in India is just 4 per cent, while it is 7 per cent globally.

"This government has a habit of penalising our country's middle class in every way possible. An 18 per cent GST on life and health insurance is another way of burdening the common man," he said.

He said his party also raised the issue in Parliament earlier, and even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written a letter in this regard to the government.

Haque further said every opposition party is demanding scrapping the 18 per cent GST on life and health insurance.

He also stressed that the central government has one-third vote in the GST Council, and 21 states have NDA governments.

"Then what's stopping you ? Why don't you remove the GST?" Haque asked.

The TMC member said the government should stop penalising the middle class and give an assurance to scrap the GST on health and life insurance.

