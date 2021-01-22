Fraudsters calling up senior citizens for Covid-19 vaccines, alerts Centre
Alerting people against fraudsters who are apparently calling senior citizens for Covid-19 vaccination and asking for personal details posing as officers from 'Drug Authority of India'. "It is an act of miscreants. Never disclose OTP and personal details to such telecallers," the Centre said through its PIB fact check handle.
The vaccination drive in India, which is the largest in the world, started from January 16. As of now, healthcare workers are getting vaccinated across the country. Next in line are other frontline workers which include defence personnel, police, civic officials among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers may get inoculated in that phase. After that, senior citizens — people above 50 years — will be vaccinated.
Before the vaccination began and the government's phase-wise vaccination plan was disclosed, fraudsters were calling up people in Madhya Pradesh asking them to pay ₹500 for vaccine registration. Madhya Pradesh cyber cell said the callers were traced to Haryana, Hyderabad and Telangana.
After the government revealed its plan of first phase vaccination, the registration of which is an internal process, fraudsters are targetting the next phases the details of which are yet to be out.
Though the Centre has not yet revealed when the vaccination of senior citizens will begin or what the price for each dose will be for the senior citizens, the health department has made it clear that there will be no third-party registration. The data of senior citizens are being souced from electoral rolls while people will be allowed to self-register once the Co-WIN application is launched for everybody.
Hindustan Times earlier reported that CoWiin platform will allow the public to access some of its features on the Aarogya Setu app as well for self-registration.
For self-registration, any of these documents — driving licence, PAN card, bank passbook, passport, pension document, MGNERGA job card, voter ID, official IDs of MPs/ MLAs/ MLCs, government-issued service ID card and health insurance smartcard issued by Ministry of Labour — will be required. But nobody from the government will call up people seeking any details, the Centre has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Karnataka CM makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya: 6 workers die at mining site in East Jaintia Hills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fraudsters calling up senior citizens for Covid-19 vaccines, alerts Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elected Congress president by June 2021, announces KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategically important Ujh hydroelectric project in J&K gets forest panel nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air Quality panel tasks agencies to develop tool for targeted pollution control
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To boost PM Modi's image': Congress picks holes in govt's Covid-19 vaccine plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dismissing angst of millions of farmers': CWC passes resolution on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala mother accused of son's sexual abuse gets bail, court orders SIT probe
- The case has got wide publicity as it is the first time that a mother was arrested under Pocso charges in Kerala, that too, for exploiting her own child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'National security compromised': CWC on Arnab Goswami's leaked chats
- The CWC further said that the silence underlined the government's collusion, complicity and guilt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu health minister gets Covid-19 vaccine, opts for Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caught entering girlfriend’s home, shamed Rajasthan youth flees to Pakistan
- n the missing complaint, family members expressed apprehension that the boy might have crossed to Pakistan since the family lived very close to the Indo-Pak international border and they had relatives in Pabni village in Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MNS urges RBI to set up panel to resolve transporters' woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin led to enhanced immune responses, says Lancet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Thackeray writes to RBI chief, complains about transporter harassment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox