Fraudsters calling up senior citizens for Covid-19 vaccines, alerts Centre

Alerting people against fraudsters who are apparently calling senior citizens for Covid-19 vaccination and asking for personal details posing as officers from 'Drug Authority of India'. "It is an act of miscreants. Never disclose OTP and personal details to such telecallers," the Centre said through its PIB fact check handle.

The vaccination drive in India, which is the largest in the world, started from January 16. As of now, healthcare workers are getting vaccinated across the country. Next in line are other frontline workers which include defence personnel, police, civic officials among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers may get inoculated in that phase. After that, senior citizens — people above 50 years — will be vaccinated.

Before the vaccination began and the government's phase-wise vaccination plan was disclosed, fraudsters were calling up people in Madhya Pradesh asking them to pay ₹500 for vaccine registration. Madhya Pradesh cyber cell said the callers were traced to Haryana, Hyderabad and Telangana.

After the government revealed its plan of first phase vaccination, the registration of which is an internal process, fraudsters are targetting the next phases the details of which are yet to be out.

Though the Centre has not yet revealed when the vaccination of senior citizens will begin or what the price for each dose will be for the senior citizens, the health department has made it clear that there will be no third-party registration. The data of senior citizens are being souced from electoral rolls while people will be allowed to self-register once the Co-WIN application is launched for everybody.

Hindustan Times earlier reported that CoWiin platform will allow the public to access some of its features on the Aarogya Setu app as well for self-registration.

For self-registration, any of these documents — driving licence, PAN card, bank passbook, passport, pension document, MGNERGA job card, voter ID, official IDs of MPs/ MLAs/ MLCs, government-issued service ID card and health insurance smartcard issued by Ministry of Labour — will be required. But nobody from the government will call up people seeking any details, the Centre has said.