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Free access for Delhi morning walkers at these parks after L-G's fresh DDA order

These parks include Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera, Asita, Kranti Udhyan, Vatika, Atal Sadbhavana Park, Vasudev Ghat, Vaishnavi Park, etc.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 10:28 pm IST
PTI |
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the DDA to waive entry fee at select parks, greens and heritage sites across the national capital to promote fitness and encourage outdoor activities, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu directs free morning entry at select DDA parks(@LtGovDelhi X)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has waived entry fees till 10 am for morning walkers at select parks, including Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera, Asita, Kranti Udhyan, Vatika, Atal Sadbhavana Park, Vasudev Ghat, Vaishnavi Park, DDA Green at Sector 16-D Dwarka, Amrut Bio-Diversity Park, Lala Hardayal Park in Jasola and Smriti Van in Narela.

The decision was taken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting the Fit India Movement, they said.

Officials said the move aims to provide relief to morning walkers, joggers and fitness enthusiasts while encouraging greater public participation in healthy outdoor activities.

Also Read: LG Sandhu seeks DDA's plans to develop Dwarka, Narela, Rohini sub-cities as investment destinations

 
dda delhi development authority taranjit singh sandhu delhi news
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