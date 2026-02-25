DDA parks set to get theme-based facelift, design upgrades

New Delhi The DDA has started empanelling landscape architecture firms for delivering comprehensive landscape services for these parks, officials said. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to redevelop a section of its 700 parks with theme-based designs that will also comprise water-sensitive urban design, officials aware of the development said on Tuesday.

“The objective is to undertake development, redevelopment or restoration of green spaces based on site-specific requirements. The empanelled consultants will conduct detailed studies and prepare concept proposals before projects are finalised,” a DDA official said.

The move is part of a broader plan to upgrade, restore and reimagine Delhi’s hierarchical green spaces under DDA’s jurisdiction, officials said. The landscape architects will begin with surveys and site assessments to identify parks that can be taken up for redevelopment and recommend themes suited to each site.

The project will cover neighbourhood parks, plazas and public open spaces, as well as environmental and ecological projects, including floodplain parks, wetland parksand biodiversity parks. This is also likely to include heritage and cultural greens associated with monuments and historically significant areas, such as the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, where the DDA is undertaking restoration work.

Officials clarified that at sensitive locations, such as wetlands and heritage sites, the work will majorly entail landscaping.

Under the initial part of the process, consultants will undertake detailed topographical surveys using DGPS or total stations, mapping contours, slopes, drains, manholes and permanent structures, such as trees and lamp posts. Existing utilities, including water pipelines, sewer lines, electrical cables and telecom ducts, will also be identified and mapped along project sites.

The empanelled firms will be required to conduct ground penetrating radar (GPR) surveys for underground utilities and prepare preliminary project reports (PPRs). These will include detailed survey findings, zoning for drains and service utilities, integration with nearby road networks and public transport systems, and proposals for utility shifting, where required.

“In a deliberate and transformative shift, the DDA is opening its landscape initiatives to collaboration with external landscape architects. By moving beyond its traditional in-house model, DDA seeks to infuse upcoming projects with diverse design sensibilities, technical expertise, and innovative approaches to landscape planning,” states the request for proposal.

Consultants will also prepare 3D drawings and walkthrough videos, and following conceptual approval, firms will prepare detailed architectural working drawings, including site plans, landscaping layouts, signage locations, material specifications, foundation details and integration of services such as lighting and drainage.

Detailed structural drawings and third-party vetting from government engineering institutions may also be required, depending on project components, officials said.

Consultants will also conduct geotechnical investigations, borehole drilling, soil testing and laboratory analysis to determine bearing capacity and foundation requirements where structural elements are proposed.

“The empanelment will enable DDA to engage experienced landscape architects for a range of projects, from urban parks to ecological restoration works. Each project will be taken up based on specific requirements and approvals,” the official said.

The redevelopment exercise is expected to be undertaken in phases, with parks selected after preliminary surveys and assessments by the empanelled consultants.