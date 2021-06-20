Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Free Covid-19 vaccination from tomorrow: List of dos and don'ts
india news

Free Covid-19 vaccination from tomorrow: List of dos and don'ts

Covid vaccine: Though prior registration is not required, all vaccination will be documented on Co-Win portal. Hence, beneficiaries must ensure that they are registered on the site before vaccination.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Covid vaccine: No prior registration on Co-Win portal will be required to get vaccinated at private hospitals too.(PTI)

India will enter a significant phase of the vaccination drive against Covid-19 from June 21 where everybody above the age of 18 will be provided free vaccination from the Centre. From tomorrow, prior registration on Co-Win will not remain mandatory which is likely to increase the number of daily vaccination. In this phase, starting from tomorrow, the government is aiming to inoculate 50 lakh people per day. As of now, the daily number is below 40 lakh.

The government has taken additional measures to make the private sector a part of this phase by keeping 25 per cent of vaccines for private hospitals to procure. But they will not be above to overcharge as the price has been capped.

Though prior registration is not required, all vaccination will be documented on Co-Win portal. Hence, beneficiaries must ensure that they are registered on the site before vaccination.

If you are going to a government hospital

> Vaccination will be free.

> Prior registration on Co-Win is not mandatory, as the government allows on-spot registration starting from tomorrow.

If you are going to a private hospital

> Prior registration on Co-Win is not needed.

> Do not pay more than 1,410 for Covaxin, 790 for Covishield and 1,145 for Sputnik V, as the Centre has capped the maximum price of these vaccines at private hospitals.

How to verify a vaccination certificate

As several cases of vaccine scams are being reported, it is important to check the authenticity of the vaccine certificate.

> Go to verify.cowin.gov.in which has an option for Scan QR code.

> Click on that button.

> A notification will prompt you to activate your device’s camera.

> Point the camera to the QR code on the certificate issued and scan

> After verification, it will show the name, age, gender, certificate ID, date of issuance, the name of the vaccination facility etc.

> If the certificate is not genuine, a 'certificate invalid' message will be displayed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP