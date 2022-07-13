Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Free Covid booster doses for all adults for next 75 days from July 15 at govt clinics

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the initiative is part of the government's Azadi ka Amrit Kaal celebrations.
Over 1.5-crore residents in Uttar Pradesh are eligible for a booster/precaution dose of Covid vaccine, yet just 3460383 have taken it, according to the data. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 05:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Union government will administer booster doses against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) free of cost to all adults for 75 days from July 15 to mark the country's 75th year of Independence.

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday the initiative is part of the government's Azadi ka Amrit Kaal celebrations.

“India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from July 15, 2022, till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost. This facility will be available at all government centres."

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the decision will further strengthen India's fight against Covid-19 and add an extra layer of safety. “I urge all those eligible to get their precaution dose at the earliest,” the health Minister

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 1,99,12,79,010 doses have so far been administered since the inoculation campaign was launched last year on January 16. The health ministry said 11,15,068 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

Vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.76 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years started on April 10.

The central government has been supporting the states and Union territories by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the immunisation drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

