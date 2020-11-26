e-paper
Home / India News / French ambassador visits Gorakhnath temple in UP, joins prayers, feeds cows

French ambassador visits Gorakhnath temple in UP, joins prayers, feeds cows

The French ambassador was informed about the various welfare schemes and development projects run by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the mahant (head priest) of the temple. He was also made aware of the cow protection campaign organised by the temple trust.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Emmanuel Lenain, ambassador of France in India, visiting the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The French ambassador in India, Emmanuel Lenain, visited the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Thursday.

He participated in religious rituals and prayers organised on the temple premises. During his hour-long stay, he learned about the temple, visited the cow shelter on the premises and fed jaggery to the cows.

A spokesperson for the Gorakhnath temple trust said the beauty of the temple virtually mesmerised Lenain. He visited the other shrines located in the premises.

Dr Pradeep Rao, principal of Maharana Pratap PG College, informed him about the specialties of this world-famous temple. Lenain also got himself photographed at Bhim Sarovar and other spots.

The ambassador was informed about the various welfare schemes and development projects run by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the mahant (head priest) of the temple. He was also made aware of the cow protection campaign organised by the temple trust.

Gorakhnath temple priest Yogi Kamal Nath, secretary Dwarka Tiwari, Guru Gorakshanath Hospital director Brigadier KPB Singh and media in-charge Vinay Gautam welcomed Lenain at the Gorakhnath temple.

Lenain was presented religious and cultural books of the Geeta Press and the Gorakhnath Temple, published in English and French, by the Gorakhnath temple management.

Earlier, Lenain, who is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, was welcomed by Gorakhpur district magistrate Vijayendra Pandian. On Wednesday, Lenain met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and held a discussion regarding the strengthening of ties between France and India.

“France desires to promote new partnerships, welcome more students from UP, and have more French companies to invest in the state,” he said.

