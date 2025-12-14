French couple detained at Bikaner airport with item suspected to contain animal parts

Bikaner: A French couple was detained at Rajasthan’s Nal Civil Airport on Saturday after security officers recovered an item from their luggage suspected to contain animal parts, including deer antlers and bones, as they were about to board a flight to Delhi, officials said. Bikaner Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Venkateshwar said the seized item was sent to the veterinary laboratory at Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS) for preliminary examination (Representative photo)

“The initial examination indicates the possible presence of animal parts, including deer antlers and bones, and to confirm this, samples are being sent to a specialised laboratory in Dehradun. Further legal action will be taken according to the final report’s finding,” he added.

During routine security checks, airport staff found the couple’s luggage suspicious and informed forest department officials, following which the suspicious item was taken into custody and the two foreign nationals were detained.

During questioning, the French couple told officials that they were visiting India as tourists and had purchased the item at an exhibition during a festival in Nagaland. They said they had visited Kohima, Delhi and Jodhpur before arriving to Bikaner.

The couple was catching a flight from Bikaner to Delhi when they were detained.

Both individuals are currently being held as investigations continue, officials said.

Officials said the French Embassy has been informed and the couple will remain at a government facility for the time being. Further questioning will be carried out once the forensic report is received, they added.