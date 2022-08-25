Fresh code of conduct on anvil to check Parliament disruptions

Parliament authorities and functionaries are mulling ways to check the use of posters and curb disruptions that have taken a toll on the productivity of the two Houses, particularly the Rajya Sabha.

According to two parliamentarians, during their recent interactions with a key parliamentary functionary, concerns were raised over the increasing use of placards and posters in Parliament and MPs rushing down to the well of the Upper House. “During the course of the discussions, the possibility of a new code of conduct was also discussed,” said one of the two, who asked not to be named

Three issues were flagged at a courtesy meeting between an Opposition leader and the top-ranking functionary when they met earlier this month, according to leader: the need to stop the display of placards in the House, to prevent MPs from rushing down to the well, and to curb disruptions that lead to adjournments.

The display of placards led to the suspension of four MPs in the Lok Sabha and 19 in the Rajya Sabha in the last session. And in the 2021 winter session, 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for disruptions and unruly behaviour on the last day of the preceding monsoon session. Official data shows that while the Lok Sabha regularly worked overtime and clocked more than 100% productivity, in the past five years, the Rajya Sabha has fully utilized its time in just two out of 14 sessions.

An Opposition leader who is familiar with the ongoing consultations, said that opposition parties have, in turn, suggested that any code of conduct must also include at least one short duration discussion every week during a session and that the PM should speak in Parliament more frequently. This person too asked not t be named.

Indian Parliament is no stranger to voluntary codes of conduct. When Parliament celebrated the 50th anniversary of Indian independence, lawmakers decided that no one would enter the well of the House. The intent, however, was short-lived.

Parliament has ethics committees for both Houses that look into issues related to the conduct of MPs. In 2005, the Upper House adopted a code of conduct to not jeopardize public interest and to maintain high standards of morality, dignity and decency in public life.