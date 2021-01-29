Fresh turf war in Haryana as farmers resume toll plaza protests; forces deployed

A heavy security force has been deployed at Karnal's Bastara toll plaza following reports that the farmer unions will resume their protests against the three Central farm laws on Friday morning at the toll plaza on Delhi-Chandigarh NH 44.

Karnal deputy commissioner of police has also asked the local Gurudwara committee members to suspend the langar service for farmers travelling on the highway, connecting Haryana and Punjab to the national capital.

"Yes we have deployed two companies of SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) along with the police force as there were reports that the famers are likely to resume their protest and this may cause tension in the district," Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

He said the members of Gurdwara committees have agreed to suspend their langar services on the request of administration.

It is learnt that the district administration was planning to restore toll collection at Bastara toll plaza, which was suspended after the farmers laid siege on all toll plazas in the state, allowing free passage to commuters for the past one month.

In Panipat, protesting farmers resumed their protest at the toll plaza in the district on NH 44 and opened the barriers, allowing free passage of vehicles.

The farmers threatened the toll company not to charge commuters until their protests are going on. The police deployed at the toll plaza failed to stop the farmers. The farmers’ siege of the plaza had been vacated by authorities on Thursday and toll collection had resumed.

The farmers swung into action after Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni gave a call to continue the protests at the toll plazas until farmers’ demands are met.

In a video message, Charuni also warned the BJP-led Haryana government to not use force on farmers, protesting “peacefully” for the past one month.