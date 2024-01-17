close_game
News / India News / Fresh violence in Manipur, commando shot dead in Moreh gunfight

Fresh violence in Manipur, commando shot dead in Moreh gunfight

ByHT News Desk
Jan 17, 2024 11:14 AM IST

Manipur news: The violence comes two days after two people suspected of killing a police officer were arrested in Moreh.

Moreh: Fresh violence erupted in Manipur on Wednesday morning as security forces exchanged fire with suspected Kuki militants in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district. A police commando has died in the gunfight.

Manipur violence file photo(PTI)
Manipur violence file photo(PTI)

According to reports, the suspected Kuki militants threw bombs and fired at a security post near SBI Moreh. The security forces responded with retaliatory fire.

The deceased official has been identified as W Somorjit. Another commando has sustained injuries.

The militants fired at the police near Ward 7. The gunfight lasted for over an hour.

The violence comes two days after two people suspected of killing a police officer were arrested in Moreh.

The Manipur government has imposed a total curfew in the district fearing "breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal".

The law enforcement agencies and essential services are exempt from the curfew.

Also read: Amid the violence, a search for Manipur’s missing

On Tuesday night, village volunteers exchanged fire with suspected Kuki militants at Koutruk village in Imphal West district. The central government forces halted the firing.

According to PTI, the local police arrested Phillip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate on Monday for allegedly murdering SDPO Ch Anand in October last year. The two had fired at the vehicles of the security personnel following which police chased and overpowered them.

They were remanded to nine-days police custody.

One pistol with two live rounds, one Chinese hand grenade, ten live rounds of AK ammunition and ten detonators were seized from their possession, police said.

Scores of women had turned up to protest outside the Moreh police station demanding their "unconditional release".

Since May last year, over 200 people have died in violence between the dominant Meitei and Kuki communities.

With inputs from PTI

