From 26/11 Mumbai attacks to digital payments, PM Modi's top quotes from Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 107th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’. Modi began his address by paying tribute to the victims of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, saying that “India can never forget the day when it faced its most heinous terror attack”. He also extended his greetings to all the people on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address:

We can never forget November 26. It was on this day that the most heinous terrorist attack took place in the country. Terrorists had shaken Mumbai and the entire country. But, it is India’s capability that we recovered from that attack and now we are also crushing terrorism with full courage. This day is important for one more reason...On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution. I extend my greetings to all the people of our country on Constitution Day. In consonance with the times, circumstances, and requirements of the country, various Governments carried out Amendments at different times. This is the second consecutive year when the trend of buying some goods by paying cash on the occasion of Diwali is gradually decreasing. That is, people are now making more and more digital payments. This is also very encouraging. Intelligence, idea, and innovation are the identity of today's Indian youth. There should be a continuous increase in their intellectual properties through the combination of technology, this in itself is an important progress in enhancing the capability of the country. You will be pleased to know that there has been an increase of more than 31 percent in patent applications from Indians in 2022. One of the biggest challenges of the 21st century is water security. Conserving water is no less than saving life. When we do any work with this spirit of collectiveness, we also achieve success. An example of this is the 'Amrit Sarovar' being built in every district of the country. The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is an example of the ‘Sankalp Shakti’ - the strength of the resolve of the Democracy. Within the last few days, a business of more than four lakh crores has been done in the country on Diwali, Bhaiya Dooj, and Chhath. During this period, tremendous enthusiasm was seen among the people to buy products that were made in India. This campaign of ‘Vocal For Local’ strengthens the economy of the entire country. ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ has changed people's thinking regarding cleanliness and public hygiene. Today this initiative has become a symbol of national spirit, which has improved the lives of crores of countrymen. This campaign has also inspired people from different walks of life, especially the youth, for mass participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT Photo)

