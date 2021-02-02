India on Tuesday recorded 8,635 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which the Union health ministry said is the lowest one-day rise in eight months.

It also said that from a peak of 95,735 on September 10, 2020, the number of daily cases has dropped this low.

"India's average daily new cases show a downward slip in the last five weeks. The average daily new cases have reduced to 12,772 in the 27 Jan-2 Feb 2021 timeline from 18,934 in the 30 Dec 2020-5 Jan 2021 period," the ministry said on Twitter.

In another significant development, the country has reported less than 100 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, lowest in eight and half months, the health ministry said. The figure of 100 fatalities was last recorded on May 15, 2020.

Talking about the other significant milestones achieved by the country in battle against Covid-19, the ministry said that the active caseload, which stands at 1,63,353 as of Tuesday, is just 1.52 per cent of India’s total positive cases.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 1.04 crore with the recovery rate at 97.05 per cent, according to update shared by the health ministry at 8 am on Tuesday.

With 5,215 newly recovered cases in a day, Kerala is at the top followed by Maharashtra which recorded 3,289 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

After the launch of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme, India has been the fastest to cross 1 million, 2 million and 3 million vaccination marks.

In the last 24 hours, 1,91,313 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 3,516 sessions, said the health ministry. Cumulatively, 72,731 sessions have been conducted so far, it added.

The first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in India on January 30, 2020, when an Indian student of the Wuhan University in China was detected positive in Kerala. A year later, India is at fourth position as far as cumulative toll is concerned.