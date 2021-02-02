India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 8,635; 94 deaths in 24 hours
India recorded 8,635 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Tuesday. With this, the nationwide tally reached 10,766,245.
The active cases continued to follow downward trajectory and dropped to 1,63,353, according to health ministry update at 8 am. The number of people discharged from hospitals stood at 10,448,406.
The number of fresh fatalities recorded in the said period is 94, which took the death toll to 1,54,486.
India has been carrying out the world's largest vaccination programme against the disease. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16.
As on February 1, 2021, till 8:00 am, 37,58,843 beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination exercise, the health ministry said.
On Monday, presenting the Union Budget for the coming financial year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced allocation of ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines. Overall, the budget outlay for health and well-being stood at ₹2,23,846 crore, an increase of 137 per cent from the previous year.
Health minister Harsh Vardhan lauded the allocation of funds for healthcare, saying the commitment to provide further support will help end this pandemic and expedite economic recovery.
" ₹35,000 crore allocated for Covid-19 vaccines and the commitment to provide further support as needed will help end this pandemic and expedite economic recovery as well," Vardhan said.
The finance minister also announced that a new centrally sponsored scheme, Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, will be launched with an outlay of about 64,180 crore over six years.
Meanwhile, the health ministry said on Monday that India's Covid-19 recovery rate has reached 97 per cent, adding that it is one of the highest globally.
The ministry said that the higher number of recoveries via-a-vis new cases has widened the gap between recovered and active cases to more than 1 crore.
