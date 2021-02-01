IND USA
In the 15 days since the beginning of the country’s inoculation drive, more 3.7 million health care workers had been administered the shot.(PTI)
india news

‘Vaccination rate best in world in 1st 15 days’: PM Modi

We are not only running the world’s biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens,” PM Modi said in his 73rd episode of his monthly radio address.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:40 AM IST

In the first Mann ki Baat address this year, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that “India is running the world’s biggest and fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive”.

The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16. India had vaccinated close to 3.7 million health care workers until Sunday morning, with the number of vaccinations per day even crossing 500,000, according to the Union health ministry.

“Just as India’s war against coronavirus became an example to the world, similarly our vaccination programme is also becoming an example to the world. India is conducting the biggest vaccination drive in the world. Do you know what is an even better matter of pride? We are not only running the world’s biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens,” Prime Minister Modi said in his 73rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Also read: India is more than just a political or territorial entity, says PM Modi

“In merely 15 days, India has vaccinated more than 30 lakhs (3 million) Covid-19 warrior, while a rich country like the US has completed the same target in 18 days and the UK in 36 days. The Made in India vaccines are not only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but they are also a symbol of self-pride,” he added.

Highlighting that India is helping the world during the Covid-19 crisis, he said: “I receive messages for India from Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries of the world... You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines.”

India has gifted the vaccine to several countries including Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bahrain.

In his first address to the nation in 2021, Modi celebrated India’s vaccination drive against the Covid-19 and the Indian cricket team’s triumph against Australia.(Mint)
india news

Saddened by insult to Tricolour on R-Day: PM

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Modi slams Republic Day vandalism, hails India’s response to the Covid pandemic.
Apart from farmers, people travelling between Delhi and Haryana also faced problems because of the police blockade.(PTI)
india news

Police cut off Singhu border from Capital

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:13 AM IST
As internet services remained suspended in and around the Singhu border protest venue for the third consecutive day, farmers alleged that the step was taken to stop their voices from reaching the rest of the world.
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during the protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border on Sunday.(ANI)
india news

Ready for talks but not under pressure: Tikait

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:02 AM IST
“We want our people to be released before anything else. There won’t be any agreement under pressure,” Tikait said.
An Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) in the External Affairs Ministry JP Singh handed over the cranes, according to Indian Embassy in Iran.(Chabahar port website)
india news

India hands over mobile harbour cranes to Chabahar port authorities

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost trade ties.
Maoists allegedly set a truck and two tractors on fire early Sunday.(Representational image/HT Photo)
india news

Maoists torch vehicles in MP’s Balaghat to stop road construction

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:43 PM IST
  • Three teams of the Hawk Force, an anti-Maoist unit of the Madhya Pradesh police have launched search operations in the area to nab the Left wing rebels.
The farmer leader had earlier stated that they will honour the dignity of the Prime Minister but also ensure that the self-respect of farmers is protected.(ANI )
india news

No point in opposition leaders seeking votes at protest sites: Rakesh Tikait

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The farmer leader said that the farm issue can only be settled through dialogue. "We will talk to the government as we believe that the issue can only be settled with dialogue," he added.
The previous CLP held in December had passed a resolution in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws.(PTI)
india news

Bhupinder Hooda convenes Congress meeting to discuss farmers' issues

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Hooda said that the Congress wants to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana because the dispensation "has lost the trust of the people as well as some MLAs".
The pick-up truck was carrying more than 20 people when it overturned(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

9 killed, 13 seriously injured as pick-up truck overturns in Odisha's Koraput

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • Police suspect the driver of the pick-up truck was over-speeding.
The new rule is scheduled to be implemented by February first week.(HT File)
india news

Applying for learner's license? No need to visit RTO office any more

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:11 PM IST
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the functioning of the transport sector is being made contactless, HT's sister publication LiveHindustan reported citing a senior official. This will bring transparency in the functioning of RTOs in states, he also said.
Dharamkot village is known as a "mini-Israel" of Himachal Pradesh and sees large number of tourists coming to India from the West Asian country.(PTI)
india news

Security tightened in Israeli-inhabited areas of Dharamshala: Himachal police

PTI, Mcleodganj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Dharamkot, a village near Mcleodganj is on alert due to Israeli tourists here, Kangra SSP Vimukt Ranjan said adding that Mcleodganj police station is on high alert following the incident.
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI)
india news

Tejashwi goofs up by putting wrong picture while paying tribute to "Shri Babu"

PTI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Downplaying the issue, RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI that "Tejashwi Yadav jee does not himself put up tweets. Its a technical error. The opponents should not make it an issue, rather they should try to understand the spirit behind the tweet."
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses media after a party meeting, in Poonch district. (ANI Photo)
india news

Dialogue must for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Mehbooba alleged that "democratic space has been squeezed" in J-K.
Chabahar port had handled 75,000 tonnes of wheat donated by India to Afghanistan last year.(chabaharport.pmo.ir/en)
india news

Indian, Iranian officials review development of Chabahar port

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:47 PM IST
  • An Indian delegation, led by joint secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) JP Singh of the external affairs ministry, is visiting Iran for political consultations.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

‘Political tourist’, JD (U) taunts Tejashwi Yadav after Twitter gaffe

By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:35 PM IST
  • Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had tweeted a wrong photograph while paying tributes to Bihar's first Chief Minister Sri Krishna Singh.
