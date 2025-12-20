From bicycle to supercars: Rise of fantasy cricket influencer Anurag Dwivedi draws ED action in betting case

The dramatic rise of a 25-year-old fantasy cricket influencer from a small village in Uttar Pradesh to a lavish lifestyle featuring supercars has landed him in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) dragnet, with the agency probing his alleged links to illegal online betting and gambling platforms. Anurag Dwivedi posing with his Lamborghini Urus S.(Instagram/@anuragxcricket)

The ED’s Kolkata unit provisionally attached four luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini and a Mercedes-Benz, belonging to social media influencer Anurag Dwivedi under Section 7 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials said the vehicles were suspected to be “proceeds of crime” generated through unauthorised online betting activities.

Dwivedi, a resident of Khajur village in Unnao district, commands a massive online following, with around 7 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.4 million followers on Instagram. His social media presence, centred on fantasy cricket tips and predictions, showcases an aspirational lifestyle marked by luxury cars, foreign travel and celebrity interactions.

Searches in Unnao

The attachment followed marathon searches earlier this week, when a 16-member ED team conducted nearly 12-hour-long operations at multiple locations linked to Dwivedi in Khajur village and the Nawabganj area of Unnao, including the residence of his uncle.

Investigators examined and seized bank records, property documents and digital devices, though the agency has not disclosed details of recoveries.

According to officials, the probe is based on FIRs registered by state police and cybercrime units against operators and promoters of illegal betting platforms.

The ED alleges that Dwivedi used his popularity to promote such platforms, which are accused of targeting youth and routing funds through layered banking channels, shell entities, hawala operators and mule accounts to evade detection.

Lifestyle under scrutiny

Public attention on Dwivedi intensified after his wedding on November 22, held aboard a luxury cruise in Dubai, where he reportedly hosted nearly 100 relatives and invited Bollywood personalities.

Images and videos from the event circulated widely online, drawing the attention of investigative agencies.

Who is Anurag Dwivedi?

Dwivedi is a graduate from Khajur village. His father, Laxminath Dwivedi, is a former gram pradhan, while his mother, Manju Devi, is a homemaker. Officials said his financial rise coincided with his entry into fantasy sports content creation around 2017–18, after he allegedly came in contact with betting networks.

His online bio describes him as the 'Face of Fantasy Cricket' and highlights his middle-class roots, even as his content frequently features supercars such as Lamborghinis and high-end Mercedes-Benz models.

Wider probe

The ED said Dwivedi was not present during the searches and is believed to be in Dubai. The agency is now scrutinising his foreign travel, overseas transactions and alleged investments abroad, particularly in Dubai, to determine the end use of funds linked to online gaming and betting activities. Officials indicated that efforts are underway to identify additional movable and immovable assets allegedly acquired through illegal earnings.

This is not Dwivedi’s first brush with controversy. In December 2024, he claimed to have received extortion threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, though related social media posts were later deleted.

In December 2025, an SUV registered to a company linked to him was allegedly involved in an assault and intimidation case in the Ajgain area of Unnao, leading to an FIR against several people.

The attached vehicles will remain in ED custody pending adjudication under the PMLA.

Dwivedi did not respond to Hindustan Times' queries seeking his comment on the allegations.