From Borivali to Chembur: List of Covid-19 hotspots in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Thursday was again the top contributor to the coronavirus case tally of the country as it reported 13,659 new cases in the last 24 hours. India on March 11 reported 22,854 new coronavirus cases, 60 per cent of them came from Maharashtra, as per the Union health ministry data.

Mumbai is the fourth district in the state with the most number of coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 1,539 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths.

There are a total of 27 active containment zones (slums and chawls) in Mumbai with 228 active sealed buildings, as of March 10, as per the data released by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Here is the list of Covid-19 hotspots in the metropolitan capital, as of March 10:

Borivali is a major hotspot with the highest number of active coronavirus cases (816) and the highest number of fatalities due to the virus — 651.

KW ward, consisting of Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, and Vile Parle West, has the maximum number of sealed buildings -38. The ward has the second-highest number of active Covid-19 cases — 783. The growth rate of the virus in the ward is also the second-highest at 0.47 per cent.

Next is Kandivali and Charkop in the RS ward with 700 active coronavirus cases and 560 deaths till date. It also has the second highest number of sealed buildings — 31.

P/North ward with Malad, Manori, Marve, Aksa, and Madh has 688 active coronavirus cases and has recorded 658 deaths so far.

K/East ward with Andheri East, Jogeshwari East, and Vile Parle East is the next in ranking. The ward has 687 active cases and the second-highest number of containment zones — 5 — in Mumbai.

Mulund, as of Wednesday, had 611 active coronavirus cases. The number of cases in the ward is less than that of Borivali but the growth rate of the virus is the highest here. The average growth rate for the last seven days till March in Mumbai is 0.34 per cent. However, the growth rate in Mulund at 0.51 per cent is higher than that.

N ward with Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar and Pant Nagar has reported 575 active coronavirus cases.

Bhandup, Powai, Kanjurmarh, Vikhroli and Nahur under S ward has 571 active coronavirus cases and most number of containment zones —10. The ward also has the third-highest number of sealed buildings in all of Mumbai — 27.

Following the S ward, M/West with Chembur, Sindhi Society, Chheda Nagar and Tilak Nagar have the most number of sealed buildings. The ward has the fourth most number of sealed buildings in Mumbai-26. The number of active cases in the ward is, however, 362.

Earlier in the day, the Centre had expressed concerns regarding the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra as Nagpur went under lockdown again due to the surge in the number of cases.