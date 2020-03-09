From cash-strapped ATMs to queueing up for hours: Yes Bank customers’ unending woes

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 10:15 IST

While some bank account holders of crisis-hit Yes Bank got relief by being able to withdraw money from ATMs on Sunday, others were faced with dismay.

At Delhi’s New Friends Colony, some of those who tried withdrawing money from the ATMs on Sunday morning were successful while others who tried after the noon got little luck.

In a report by Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication ‘Hindustan’, many incidents were reported from across the national capital wherein Yes Bank customers faced inconvenience due to cash-strapped ATMs. The absence of net banking and online banking services also added to customers’ woes.

A resident of Ashram could not withdraw money at an ATM, he then had to try his luck at another machine nearby. He told ‘Hindustan’ that he had been trying to withdraw money since last week but couldn’t get through due to long queues at various branches and ATMs sites.

A Yes Bank ATM at Kashmere Gate on Sunday finally dispensed cash on Sunday after two days. Yes Bank customers around the area took a sigh of relief for having been able to withdraw money.

Those who frequent Lajpat Nagar’s central market would know that the place has very few ATMs. One has to take a long walk out of the market to go fetch cash. A Yes Bank ATM in the area was not working on Sunday which spelt trouble for the customers.

Some other Yes Bank ATMs in the national capital were not dispensing cash owing to the day being a holiday.

A Meerut-based man who works in Delhi and lives in Laxmi Nagar told ‘Hindustan’ on Sunday that for the past three days he has not been able to get any money. The machines weren’t dispensing cash or had no cash. Internet banking services are also not working to initiate online cash transfers or transaction.

“Nothing can be done before at least a month,” the man said.

The RBI moratorium on the crisis-ridden Yes Bank limiting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 for a month triggered panic among account holders who lined up before branches and ATMs to withdraw their money.

RBI had to place a similar moratorium on Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank last year that had raised questions about the safety of ordinary citizen’s money in bank deposits.