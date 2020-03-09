Congress, BJP in fresh verbal battle over Yes Bank

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 04:23 IST

The BJP and the Congress sparred over crisis-ridden YES Bank, with the ruling party asking the latter to clarify if they knew of the bank’s loans growing manifold.

BJP’s information and technology wing in-charge Amit Malviya put out a tweet taking potshots at the Gandhi family. “Every financial crime in India has deep link with the Gandhis. [Vijay] Mallya used to send flight upgrade tickets to Sonia Gandhi. Had access to MMS [Manmohan Singh] and PC [P Chidambaram]. Is absconding. Rahul inaugurated Nirav Modi’s bridal jewellery collection, he defaulted. Rana [Kapoor] bought Priyanka Vadra’s paintings...”Malviya’s tweet read.

This elicited a sharp response from the Congress, which termed the charge “fake”.

The Congress said Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra had sold an M F Husain painting of her father Rajiv Gandhi to Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor for Rs 2 crore and the entire amount was disclosed in her income tax return of 2010.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said it was a “diversionary” tactic by the government, and said that the bank’s loan book rose from Rs 55,633 crore in March 2014, the year Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, to Rs 2,41,499 crore in March 2019.

“Why did the loan book rise by 100% in two years after demonetisation i.e from Rs 98,210 crore in March 2016 to Rs 2,03,534 crore in March 2018? Were PM and FM sleeping, ignorant or complicit?” he asked.