From Congress to chief minister, the rise of Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam | 5 facts about the leader
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam's 15th Chief Minister, has transitioned from a Congress stalwart to a BJP strategist, driving significant development initiatives.
Himanta Biswa Sarma is the 15th Chief Minister of Assam and a key strategist for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Northeast India. Born on February 1, 1969, in Jorhat, Sarma has represented the Jalukbari constituency since 2001, winning five consecutive elections.
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After a 14-year stint with the Indian National Congress, he joined the BJP in 2015 and was instrumental in expanding the party's influence across the region as the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).
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As Chief Minister, Sarma has spearheaded "Mission Basundhara" and "Gunotsav," while overseeing major infrastructure and healthcare projects, including the construction of multiple medical colleges, as per the BJP's website. His administration's record was centred on development and welfare schemes, though the campaign also featured a sharp focus on identity politics and “foreign infiltrators”.
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5 key facts about Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Sarma holds a PhD from Gauhati University (2006) and an LLB from Government Law College, making him one of the few Chief Ministers with a doctorate, as per info on My Neta.
- During his tenure as Education Minister, he abolished the interview system for teacher recruitment, leading to the appointment of over 50,000 teachers through the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for the first time.
- He is an author of four books and currently serves as the President of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), HT reported earlier.
- His wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, is a prominent businessperson who serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment Pvt Ltd, stated My Neta.
- Sarma managed Assam's COVID-19 response with an emphasis on mass testing and personally visiting quarantine centres, which earned him national headlines and praise even from his critics.
Also Read | Voting ends in Assam with 84.4% participation, Himanta calls turnout 'historic'
5 key facts about Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Sarma holds a PhD from Gauhati University (2006) and an LLB from Government Law College, making him one of the few Chief Ministers with a doctorate, as per info on My Neta.
- During his tenure as Education Minister, he abolished the interview system for teacher recruitment, leading to the appointment of over 50,000 teachers through the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for the first time.
- He is an author of four books and currently serves as the President of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), HT reported earlier.
- His wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, is a prominent businessperson who serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment Pvt Ltd, stated My Neta.
- Sarma managed Assam's COVID-19 response with an emphasis on mass testing and personally visiting quarantine centres, which earned him national headlines and praise even from his critics.