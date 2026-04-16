From Congress to chief minister, the rise of Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam | 5 facts about the leader

Himanta Biswa Sarma is the 15th Chief Minister of Assam and a key strategist for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Northeast India. Born on February 1, 1969, in Jorhat, Sarma has represented the Jalukbari constituency since 2001, winning five consecutive elections.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has contested from Jalukbari and results are due May 4.(ANI file photo)

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After a 14-year stint with the Indian National Congress, he joined the BJP in 2015 and was instrumental in expanding the party's influence across the region as the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

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As Chief Minister, Sarma has spearheaded "Mission Basundhara" and "Gunotsav," while overseeing major infrastructure and healthcare projects, including the construction of multiple medical colleges, as per the BJP's website. His administration's record was centred on development and welfare schemes, though the campaign also featured a sharp focus on identity politics and “foreign infiltrators”.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Voting ends in Assam with 84.4% participation, Himanta calls turnout 'historic' 5 key facts about Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarma holds a PhD from Gauhati University (2006) and an LLB from Government Law College, making him one of the few Chief Ministers with a doctorate, as per info on My Neta. During his tenure as Education Minister, he abolished the interview system for teacher recruitment, leading to the appointment of over 50,000 teachers through the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for the first time. He is an author of four books and currently serves as the President of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), HT reported earlier. His wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, is a prominent businessperson who serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment Pvt Ltd, stated My Neta. Sarma managed Assam's COVID-19 response with an emphasis on mass testing and personally visiting quarantine centres, which earned him national headlines and praise even from his critics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Voting ends in Assam with 84.4% participation, Himanta calls turnout 'historic' 5 key facts about Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarma holds a PhD from Gauhati University (2006) and an LLB from Government Law College, making him one of the few Chief Ministers with a doctorate, as per info on My Neta. During his tenure as Education Minister, he abolished the interview system for teacher recruitment, leading to the appointment of over 50,000 teachers through the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for the first time. He is an author of four books and currently serves as the President of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), HT reported earlier. His wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, is a prominent businessperson who serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment Pvt Ltd, stated My Neta. Sarma managed Assam's COVID-19 response with an emphasis on mass testing and personally visiting quarantine centres, which earned him national headlines and praise even from his critics. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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