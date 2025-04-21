From green roofs to cooling centres: Delhi govt’s heatwave battle plan for 2025

The Delhi government on Monday unveiled the “Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025” to tackle the severe heatwave anticipated this year, as April temperatures were higher than usual. Authorities warned that heatwaves are becoming more intense and frequent, with Delhi recording temperatures as high as 52.9 degrees Celsius. (File)(AFP)

The plan, focused on addressing the impact of rising temperatures, was introduced by chief minister Rekha Gupta, who also launched three Cool Roof pilot projects in the city.

“Our mission is to make Delhi heat-resilient, protect lives and make every season livable for its residents,” the chief minister said.

Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025

Delhi launched its Heat Action Plan 2025 with various measures aimed at combating extreme heat conditions, with authorities warning that heatwaves are becoming more intense and frequent, with Delhi recording temperatures as high as 52.9 degrees Celsius.

Hospitals have been directed to establish special wards for heatstroke patients, including ICU beds and necessary medicines.

“Cooling centres” will be set up in densely populated zones, particularly near pavements and slum areas, to provide relief.

Bus stops will feature “green rooftops” and shaded areas to help commuters cope with high temperatures.

An early warning system for heatwaves will be activated, with alerts sent through health portals and text messages.

Government schools will implement stricter routines to ensure children stay hydrated during hot weather.

Slum areas will be provided with cooling shelters and access to chilled drinking water.

The chief minister virtually inaugurated three pilot Cool Roof projects in Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and the Delhi Secretariat, with more to follow. The launch event was attended by the health, PWD, and water ministers, along with top government officials.

What climate experts suggest

Climate experts, quoted by news agency PTI, have urged swift action to safeguard India’s informal workers from extreme heat.

They called for paid heat leave, free water ATMs at labour hubs, and legal recognition of the ‘right to cool’ to reduce health risks and income loss faced by over 80 per cent of Delhi’s workforce — including street vendors, construction labourers, and ragpickers.

Women workers are said to be especially vulnerable. The experts also recommended immediate interventions such as shaded canopies using heat-reflective materials in crowded areas and mobile cooling units with fans and first-aid kits.

(With PTI inputs)