Why PM Modi mentioned Deendayal Upadhyaya, Chanakya and Tagore in his UNGA speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a power-packed speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday touching upon crucial issues the world is facing today. Significantly, he mentioned Deendayal Upadhyaya, Chanakya and Rabindranath Tagore during the speech to send across three messages to the world. While two of the messages were directed at the United States, one was on the philosophy which direct's India's development.

As PM Modi talked about India's democracy, he remembered the teaching of Deendayal Upadhaya whose birth anniversary also falls on September 25. He said the philosophy of Antyodaya, where the development of the end-user is the most crucial is a teaching of Deendayal Upadhaya. "Integral humanism is the expansion of the self; moving from individual to the society, the nation and the entire humanity. Antyodaya is known as where no one is left behind. This philosophy inspires India to move on the path of integrated, equitable development," PM Modi said.

After addressing issues like Covid-19, terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a piece of advice to the United Nations as he said that the UN system has to focus on improving its effectiveness and relevance. In this regard, PM Modi quoted Chanakya and said, "Chanakya had said when the right work is not done at the right time, time itself destroys the success of that work. I the UN has to keep itself relevant, it has to improve its effectiveness and increase its reliability."

In the same vein, PM Modi quoted Rabindranath Tagore as he concluded his speech. "Be fearless as you are doing something noble. All weakness and apprehension will disappear. This is significant for the UN and all responsible countries at the present time," PM Modi said.

The United Nations is facing several questions today, PM Modi said. "Such questions have been raised over Covid, climate change, proxy war, terrorism and now the issue of Afghanistan," PM Modi said asking the UN to act fearlessly and when it is the time to act.