PM Modi does not mention Pakistan, China in his speech, says this instead

Countries that use terrorism as a political tool must understand that they will also suffer from the same tool that they are inflicting on others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the United Nations General Assembly without naming Pakistan. The situation in Afghanistan is sensitive and the women, children and the minorities of the country are in need of help, PM Modi said. “The situation in Afghanistan is sensitive. It is important to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorists. We have a responsibility towards children and women living there,” PM Modi said.

In the present situation of Afghanistan, after the Taliban takeover of the country on August 15, it was expected that PM Modi would raise the issue on the international platform, especially a day after India termed Pakistan as an ‘arsonist’ country. PM Modi's references to Afghanistan without the mention of Pakistan or the Taliban establish India's official stance on Afghanistan that helping the people of Afghanistan is the priority of the country at this moment.

In his speech, he raked up the issue of terrorism on several occasions. Elaborating on how India is progressing on the path of science, PM Modi said science-based rational thinking is the only way to counter regressive thinking and extremism which are increasingly becoming a threat to the world.

As PM Modi said that the United Nations must remain effective and work towards increasing its reliability, he said the UN faces many questions today."Such questions have been raised over Covid, climate change, proxy war, terrorism and now the issue of Afghanistan," PM Modi said as he mentioned Afghanistan again.

PM Modi's speech was not devoid of an oblique reference to China as well. "As he was speaking about the situation in Afghanistan, he said, "We must keep in mind that we can use ocean resources, but not abuse them. The world must protect the oceans from expansionism and keep maritime trade free."

On Friday, India's first secretary in the UNGA slammed Pakistan's portrayal as the 'victim of terrorism' in front of the world and said, "This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a fire-fighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror."