From ‘ITSSO’ to ‘NDSO,’ govt lists steps to enhance women’s security
The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) listed several steps taken by it to ensure the safety and security of women on Monday as the nation observed International Women’s Day.
“The ministry of home affairs has taken several steps to enhance the safety and security of women in the country,” the Amit Shah-headed ministry said on its official Twitter account.
“Various IT initiatives including Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO), National Database of Sexual Offenders (NDSO), Crime Multi-Agency Centre (Cri-MAC) and New Citizen Services have been taken for timely and effective investigation,” the Amit Shah-headed ministry said, according to news agency ANI.
“HM Amit Shah strongly recommended effective use of these online tools to all the States/UTs. Govt sanctioned ₹200-cr to States/UTs to set up Women Help Desks in police stations and to set up/strengthen Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) in all districts of the country,” it added.
“Women’s security is nation’s priority. One nation One emergency number ‘112’ available in 34 States/UTs,” the MHA had tweeted earlier in the day.
Shah also tweeted saluting ‘women’s power’ and said their empowerment has always been a 'priority for the Modi government.’ “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I salute women’s power, which is a symbol of courage, bravery and dedication. Women’s empowerment has always been a priority for the Modi government. It is a matter of great pride that our female power is today making a significant contribution towards the fulfilment of our dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” his tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, said.
India, the world’s second-most populous country, is considered one of the most unsafe countries for women globally and has occupied top slots on various rankings in this regard. According to the National Crime Bureau’s (NCRB’s) annual ‘Crime in India’ report 2019, the crime rate registered per lakh women population that year was 62.4% as against 58.8% in 2018.
Mumbai cyber cops arrest man for morphing BJP leader's photo, sending lewd texts
- On March 2, the BJP leader had complained that a person was sending her lewd messages after she took a firm stand on death by suicide of a young woman from Pune, blaming a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister for her death.
'International Men's Day should also be celebrated': BJP's Sonal Mansingh
- As her demand evoked laughter among the members of the house, she said people anyway talk about equality. Notably, International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19 around the world.
PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 26, his first visit abroad in 15 months
- PM Modi will travel to Dhaka to join celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence in 1971
PM Modi lists 5 pillars for celebrating India's 75 years of Independence
Parliament to return to regular morning schedule after nearly a year
'Havan' of cow dung cake can keep house sanitised for 12 hours: MP minister
On International Women's day, Sitharaman highlights gender bias in languages
These eight states/UTs are showing an upward trajectory in new Covid-19 cases
Everyday 4 child victims of sexual abuse denied justice, study finds
PM Modi goes shopping online, tweets list. He wanted to send a message to women
