From ‘ITSSO’ to ‘NDSO,’ govt lists steps to enhance women’s security

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) listed several steps taken by it to ensure the safety and security of women on Monday as the nation observed International Women’s Day.

“The ministry of home affairs has taken several steps to enhance the safety and security of women in the country,” the Amit Shah-headed ministry said on its official Twitter account.

“Various IT initiatives including Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO), National Database of Sexual Offenders (NDSO), Crime Multi-Agency Centre (Cri-MAC) and New Citizen Services have been taken for timely and effective investigation,” the Amit Shah-headed ministry said, according to news agency ANI.

“HM Amit Shah strongly recommended effective use of these online tools to all the States/UTs. Govt sanctioned ₹200-cr to States/UTs to set up Women Help Desks in police stations and to set up/strengthen Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) in all districts of the country,” it added.

“Women’s security is nation’s priority. One nation One emergency number ‘112’ available in 34 States/UTs,” the MHA had tweeted earlier in the day.





Shah also tweeted saluting ‘women’s power’ and said their empowerment has always been a 'priority for the Modi government.’ “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I salute women’s power, which is a symbol of courage, bravery and dedication. Women’s empowerment has always been a priority for the Modi government. It is a matter of great pride that our female power is today making a significant contribution towards the fulfilment of our dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” his tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, said.

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण की प्रतीक नारी शक्ति को नमन करता हूँ।



India, the world’s second-most populous country, is considered one of the most unsafe countries for women globally and has occupied top slots on various rankings in this regard. According to the National Crime Bureau’s (NCRB’s) annual ‘Crime in India’ report 2019, the crime rate registered per lakh women population that year was 62.4% as against 58.8% in 2018.