From just one testing lab, India became exporter of Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES fund across 35 states and Union territories in an event at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. With this, all districts of the country now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Speaking about India's battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Modi said, “From just one testing lab, India became an exporter of Covid-19 vaccines.” What India achieved is a symbol of unity, he added.

Till now a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM CARES fund across the country, according to Prime Minister, and more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned – providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day. “From 900 MT, India increased production of liquid medical oxygen 10 times,” Modi said. “This was an impossible target, but we achieved it.”

The operations and maintenance of the oxygen plants have been ensured by training more than 7,000 personnel. They come with an embedded Internet of Things (IoT) device for real-time monitoring of their functioning and performance through a consolidated web portal, according to the PMO.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present on the occasion and hailed Modi's efforts in boosting health infrastructure across the country. The Prime Minister, too, said that the central government has been extending all help for Uttarakhand's progress, adding that this “double engine” of development will take the state to new heights.

With the state heading to the assembly polls early next year, the prime minister noted that Uttarakhand, which was created in 2000, will complete 25 years in the near future and told people that this is the right time to decide where it will be heading.

