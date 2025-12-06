From ‘nation first’ to ‘nari shakti’: PM Modi's powerful speech at HTLS 2025 | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful keynote address at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday and spoke on a range of subject matters, from India's growth rate to impact of 'colonial mindset' to woman power. PM Modi, at HTLS 2025, also set a 10-year deadline for India to get to rid of the "colonial mindset".

The prime minister highlighted the growth of India, adding that today's reforms are now driven by the ‘nation first’ policy. He emphasised how India is shining in a world full of uncertainties.

PM Modi's impactful speech concluded the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday, December 6. The 3-day summit, witnessed several dignitaries speaking about key issues surrounding this year's theme, “Transforming Tomorrow”. Along with the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actors Hugh Grant and Aamir Khan were among the dignitaries who graced the final day of HTLS.

PM Modi at HTLS 2025 | 6 key highlights