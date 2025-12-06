‘India shines in a world of uncertainties’, says PM Modi at HTLS 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India is shining in a world full of uncertainties. PM Modi was delivering a keynote address at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2025 in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 in New Delhi on Saturday.

PM Modi said there was a time when reforms were reactionary but today, reforms are targeted after national goals. “We are constant, consistent, and nation-first.”

“We are at a juncture, where 1/4th of the 21st century has passed and the world has seen many ups and downs - financial crisis, global pandemic etc. These situations in some way or the other challenged the world... today, the world is full of uncertainties, but amid this our India is appearing in a different league,” PM Modi said at the Summit on Saturday. Track HT Leadership Summit 2025 live updates

Citing the theme of the HT Leadership Summit - Transforming Tomorrow - PM Modi said he believes if a newspaper in this country - which has a history of 101 years - is talking about transforming tomorrow, it is a testimony of the transforming thinking and direction.

“Just a few days ago, India's GDP figures for Quarter 2 were released. The growth rate of 8% is a reflection of the new momentum of our progress. These are not just numbers. They are strong macroeconomic signals. They convey that India is rising as a key growth driver of the global economy today,” he said.

“Our northeast, our villages, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, country's women power, new economy, space sector - full potential of all this and many other things was not explored before,” PM Modi added.

Even the smallest of villages and cities are equipped with modern systems now, the prime minister said.

PM on 'nari shakti'

On the contribution of ‘nari shakti’ in the development of India, PM Modi said, “Our daughters are making their mark in every field... transforming both the thinking and capabilities of the society... When obstacles are removed, new wings are also added to fly in the sky.”

Adding to the above, PM Modi said one example of it is India's space sector, adding that it was under government control earlier, but was opened for private sector under his leadership.

The results, he said, entire country can see.

Listing the milestones of the government in 2025, PM Modi called the direct tax system “a big reform”.

“Zero tax on incomes up to ₹12 lakh - a reform which could not even be imagined a decade ago,” PM Modi said.

‘Hindu rate of growth’

PM Modi slammed linking India's rate of growth to the Hindu faith earlier, citing it as an example of “slave mentality”.

“Earlier, when India's growth rate was abysmally low - it was called the ‘Hindu growth rate’… was communalism not seen then? But does anybody in the world now calls India's fast growth - Hindu rate of growth?” PM Modi said while calling these examples of 'slave mentality'.

“The slave mentality was so rampant that people sitting in the government started believing that weapons made in India were not strong. And this turned India into the world's largest arms importer,” PM Modi said.