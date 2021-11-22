From November 30, Canada to allow entry to people vaccinated with Covaxin

After the United States, its northern neighbour, Canada, too, has announced that it will allow entry to those jabbed with Covaxin, the made in India vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Travellers who have taken the jab, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited, will be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ from November 30 for entry into Canada, the country’s Public Health Agency (PHAC) has announced.

The Government of Canada will adjust some of Canada’s border measures beginning on Nov. 30 to include additional #COVID19 vaccines accepted for entry to Canada and changes to certain exemptions, testing and #ArriveCAN requirements.



For more information: https://t.co/RdflwyZ6vm pic.twitter.com/XRvxE50wLT — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) November 19, 2021

“Effective November 30, 2021, fully vaccinated individuals with right of entry to Canada who depart and re-enter the country within 72 hours of leaving Canada will not have to present a pre-entry molecular test. This exemption is only for trips originating in Canada taken by fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents or individuals registered under the Indian Act,” the health body said in a statement.

“Also effective from November 30, 2021, Canada will expand the list of Covid-19 vaccines that travellers can receive to be considered fully vaccinated for the purpose of travel to Canada,” it further said.

Besides Covaxin, two other vaccines, both Chinese-made--Sinopharm and Sinovac--will become recognised from the said date, the agency said. The recognition is in accordance with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for each of the three jabs; Covaxin received EUL from the global health body on November 3.

Also Read | WHO gives Covaxin its stamp of approval

Canada currently recognises Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Reacting to the announcement, Ajay Bisaria, India’s High Commissioner to the North American nation, tweeted, “Great news for India’s #Covaxin: effective Nov 30, covid vaccines to be considered fully vaxed for travel to Canada will include Covaxin, matching the @WHO Emergency Use Listing.”

Great news for India’s #Covaxin: effective Nov 30, covid vaccines to be considered fully vaxed for travel to Canada will include COVAXIN, matching the @WHO Emergency Use Listing. @BharatBiotech @MEAIndia @HCI_Ottawa https://t.co/ENg0y0y4ya — Ajay Bisaria (@Ajaybis) November 20, 2021

Covaxin is India’s first indigenous jab against Covid-19. It has an efficacy of 77.8 per cent against this viral illness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON