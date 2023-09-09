From ‘Paatram’ to Mumbai Pao: What G20 leaders will have tonight for dinner

After an action-packed day at the G20 Summit on Saturday, world leaders are set to end the day with a grand dinner hosted by President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Several leaders including UK PM Rishi Sunak, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others have already arrived at the venue. (CHECK LIVE UPDATES HERE)

G20 dinner menu

The G20 leaders will be treated to an exquisite Indian vegetarian platter. Here's a list of what the world leaders will have for dinner tonight.

Starter

Paatram: Foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney

Main Course

Vanavarnam: Jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf-tossed Kerala red rice

Indian Breads

Mumbai Pao: Onion seed-flavoured soft bun

Bakarkhani: Cardamom-flavoured sweet bread

Dessert

Madhurima: Cardamom scented Barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote, and Ambemohar rice crisps

Beverages

Kashmiri Kahwa, filter coffee, and darjeeling tea

The leaders will also be served with Paan flavoured chocolate leaves.

Earlier in the day, the global leaders of the top 20 economies converged at the Bharat Mandapam for the mega G20 Summit hosted by India.

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the G20 member states on Saturday adopted a 100 percent consensus to the New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration. Addressing the second session of the Summit, PM Modi said, “Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on the New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration…It is my proposal that this G20 declaration be adopted.”

“History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonious future. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

PM Modi also announced the 55-member African Union as a permanent member of the G20. This is the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.