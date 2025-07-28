From Putin to Quad: Jaishankar dispels doubts on global support to India over Operation Sindoor

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday answered questions about the international support during Operation Sindoor, India's military strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and and PoK in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack. Jaishankar also mentioned BRICS, which he said also includes China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Iran and Egypt. (PTI)

EAM Jaishankar underlined the statements given by international groupings like the Quad and BRICS in the aftermath of the attack, wherein they condemned the act of terrorism.

He said that the Quad had given a statement saying it “unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism or violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.”

The Quad had specifically condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and called for the perpetrators, organisers, and financers of the “reprehensible act to be brought to justice”, Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also mentioned BRICS, which he said also includes China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Iran and Egypt. “BRICS also condemned the attack, reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism,” Jaishankar said.

He further said that if any country condemns cross-border terrorism at a time when India has been attacked, the meaning of the statement should be “obvious to everybody”.

Jaishankar said that Central Asian countries had also opposed “providing safe haven” to, and using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism and terror financing.

Jaishankar cites Putin

The EAM cited statements from the Indian Ocean Rim Association countries. “President Putin, for example…has said that this brutal crime has no justification whatsoever, and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment," he said

The President of Paraguay has said he expresses solidarity and recognises India's right to self-defence, Jaishankar added.

He said that countries like Germany, France and the European Union had also taken similar positions on the issue.

The EAM also informed the House that a “number of leaders” from different countries had held conversations with Indian diplomats and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that they wanted to understand India's thinking, adding that the common message given to the leaders was that India was exercising its right to self defence. Jaishankar also highlighted that the countries were told that there would be no mediation, and that anything between India and Pakistan was bilateral.